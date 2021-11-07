Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $612,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,694 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,099,000 after purchasing an additional 719,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.11. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $84.49.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,398,966 shares of company stock valued at $110,469,563 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

