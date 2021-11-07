Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $473,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $335,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $63.84 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $64.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.