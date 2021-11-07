Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE RKT opened at $17.20 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 24.42 and a quick ratio of 24.42.

RKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.32.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

