Roku, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roku in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.21.

ROKU stock opened at $278.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 1 year low of $207.50 and a 1 year high of $490.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Roku by 72.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,293 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Roku by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 347.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 387,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,159,000 after buying an additional 300,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Roku by 97,797.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after buying an additional 293,393 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,823,395.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $176,982,731 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

