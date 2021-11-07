Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ROKU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their target price on Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $415.21.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $278.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69. Roku has a twelve month low of $207.50 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.14.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,823,395.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $176,982,731 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 15.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 4.1% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 10.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

