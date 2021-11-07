Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Roku updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $10.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.62. 5,822,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,577. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.13. Roku has a 1 year low of $207.50 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.21.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

