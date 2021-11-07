Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.43

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.33. Route1 shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 4,009 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

About Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF)

Route1, Inc engages in the provision of data-centric business empowerment solutions. It offers data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization, and new technology and services. The firm serves the federal government, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, parking lot operators, and public safety industries.

