Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) a €520.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($611.76) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €629.00 ($740.00) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €631.89 ($743.40).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of RAA opened at €883.00 ($1,038.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €858.35 and a 200 day moving average of €821.42. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.