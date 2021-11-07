Royal Bank of Canada Buys 2,364 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $24,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 46.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $430,340.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total transaction of $102,118.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,873 shares of company stock worth $8,915,924. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $319.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.06 and a 12 month high of $321.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.68.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

