Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 261,381 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ameren were worth $25,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ameren by 19.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Ameren by 21.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 6.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,253,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $85.50 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.