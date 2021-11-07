Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.67% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $25,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after buying an additional 107,088 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,698,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,055,000 after purchasing an additional 57,494 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,868,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,976,000 after purchasing an additional 51,744 shares during the last quarter.

VAW opened at $192.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.35 and a 200-day moving average of $183.91. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $144.30 and a 1-year high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

