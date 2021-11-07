Royal Bank of Canada Raises Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $85.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.57.

CHK opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $69.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $375,804,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343,761 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $270,120,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $169,427,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $161,788,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

