Royal Bank of Canada Raises Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$91.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$91.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$89.50 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$80.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$110.81.

EQB stock opened at C$80.00 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$45.75 and a 1-year high of C$84.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$130.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$137.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.99%.

In other Equitable Group news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total transaction of C$78,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.43, for a total value of C$469,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,311,935.96. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $1,168,750.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

