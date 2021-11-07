Royal Bank of Canada Sells 15,151 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $23,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Black Hills by 36.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Black Hills by 38.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average is $67.71. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 58.40%.

BKH has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

