Royal Bank of Canada Trims BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Target Price to $14.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BCRX. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BCRX stock opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.