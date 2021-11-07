Royal Bank of Canada Trims TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Target Price to $55.00

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSP has been the topic of several other reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $78.70 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TuSimple from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.89.

Shares of TSP opened at $37.79 on Thursday. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $79.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,259,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSP. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 34.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

