Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Stake Boosted by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,708 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $27,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $96.67 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.92 and a 200-day moving average of $84.38.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

