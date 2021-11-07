RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RumbleON, Inc. provides internet based services. The Company operates an e-commerce platform for consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. RumbleON, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.29.

NASDAQ RMBL opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $659.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56.

In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 13,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

