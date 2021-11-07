Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Raised to $106.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RHP. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.88.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

NYSE:RHP opened at $95.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.98. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $96.55.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 241.59% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The company’s revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,589,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,273,000 after purchasing an additional 135,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 78,704 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,640,000 after buying an additional 390,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,112,000 after buying an additional 999,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,333,000 after buying an additional 30,451 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.