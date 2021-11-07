Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

Shares of Sachem Capital stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Sachem Capital has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sachem Capital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Sachem Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sachem Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

