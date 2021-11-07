SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Up 108% This Week

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 108% against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $325,218.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,216.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $596.18 or 0.00958236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.53 or 0.00272485 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.19 or 0.00239794 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00029420 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003350 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.