SafePal Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.08 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. SafePal has a market cap of $177.88 million and $18.08 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00002646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafePal has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00058411 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011876 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003098 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002254 BTC.

SafePal (CRYPTO:SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

