Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Sells $397,406.50 in Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SAIA opened at $342.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.86 and a fifty-two week high of $359.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after acquiring an additional 428,541 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,898,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Saia by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,393,000 after buying an additional 187,714 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Saia by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,858,000 after buying an additional 123,003 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after buying an additional 122,048 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.57.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.