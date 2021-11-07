SakeToken Market Cap Tops $4.56 Million (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One SakeToken coin can now be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $50,650.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SakeToken has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00051440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.73 or 0.00255357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00101263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SakeToken Coin Profile

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,484 coins and its circulating supply is 101,846,544 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

