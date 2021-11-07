Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,586 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,598,000 after buying an additional 128,030 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CL opened at $77.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average of $79.79.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

