Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 2.2% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $39,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,347,029 shares of company stock valued at $827,781,371. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $341.13 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $961.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

