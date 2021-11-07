Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,898 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $179.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.