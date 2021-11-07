Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 639,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,130 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 1.26% of Green Brick Partners worth $14,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 106,485.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

GRBK opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

