Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $23.28 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.3% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its position in PayPal by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 95,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,261,000 after buying an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $225.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.64.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

