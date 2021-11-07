Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Shares of UI stock opened at $308.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.06 and a 1-year high of $401.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.28 and a 200 day moving average of $304.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.59). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 491.01% and a net margin of 32.48%. Analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.