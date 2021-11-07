Samsara BioCapital LLC Takes Position in Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,637,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,444,000. Rain Therapeutics makes up 3.1% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned 0.06% of Rain Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,425,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,240,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,260,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,432,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rain Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 392,269 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $6,468,515.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $54,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

RAIN opened at $16.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

