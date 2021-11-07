Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

SSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.06.

Shares of SSL opened at C$8.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.86 and a 12-month high of C$11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 44.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.13.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.18 million.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

