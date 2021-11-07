Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give TUI (LON:TUI) a GBX 215 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on TUI (LON:TUI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 231.25 ($3.02).

Shares of LON:TUI opened at GBX 249.90 ($3.26) on Thursday. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 210.70 ($2.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 300.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 356.25. The company has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion and a PE ratio of -0.47.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

