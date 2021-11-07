Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,700 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $63,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $89,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

