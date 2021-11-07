Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 31,965 SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,965 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 25,959 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,822 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $37.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 5.76.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.70%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

