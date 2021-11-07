Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DBRG shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of DBRG opened at $7.67 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.95.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 224,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

