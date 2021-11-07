Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $799,000 Stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $54.24 on Friday. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.01.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

