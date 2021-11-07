Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $824,000 Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 211.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,666 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,609,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,396,000 after purchasing an additional 738,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,972,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,883 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 500.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,561,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,315,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 145,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 3.29. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

