Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SCWTF opened at $1,443.40 on Thursday. Schweiter Technologies has a twelve month low of $1,443.40 and a twelve month high of $1,558.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,516.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,614.47.

Get Schweiter Technologies alerts:

Schweiter Technologies Company Profile

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Schweiter Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweiter Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.