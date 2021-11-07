Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
SCWTF opened at $1,443.40 on Thursday. Schweiter Technologies has a twelve month low of $1,443.40 and a twelve month high of $1,558.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,516.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,614.47.
Schweiter Technologies Company Profile
