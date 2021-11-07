Scorum Coins (SCR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last week, Scorum Coins has traded up 123.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can now be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $2,426.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00082945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00082645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00099300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,603.53 or 0.07304846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,878.91 or 0.99775718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00021974 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars.

