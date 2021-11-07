Scotiabank Cuts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$11.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.60 to C$8.60 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CSFB cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.64.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$8.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.47. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.59 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$496.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$485.80 million. Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1500001 EPS for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.