Scotiabank Increases Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target to C$41.00

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of JWLLF stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.93. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

