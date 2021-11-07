Scotiabank Raises ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$23.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AETUF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $10.31 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

