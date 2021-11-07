Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €78.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on G24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scout24 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €74.38 ($87.50).

Shares of G24 opened at €63.12 ($74.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €63.95 and a 200-day moving average of €67.47. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a PE ratio of 56.41. Scout24 has a one year low of €56.94 ($66.99) and a one year high of €73.36 ($86.31).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

