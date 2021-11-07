Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Xylem Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xylem in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.21.

XYL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.30.

NYSE XYL opened at $131.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 309.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Xylem by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,238 shares of company stock worth $8,945,603 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

