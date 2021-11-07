Sentivate 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $237,051.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $33.12 million and approximately $237,051.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00051801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.58 or 0.00252673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00100044 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.