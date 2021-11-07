Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sharp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.60%.

Shares of SHCAY opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sharp has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

