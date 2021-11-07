Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Shoals Technologies Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.12 million. On average, analysts expect Shoals Technologies Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $32.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.04. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $44.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 1,412.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $16,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.