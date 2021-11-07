Shopping Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $452,279.00 (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Shopping has a market capitalization of $38.60 million and $452,279.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Shopping coin can now be bought for about $42.04 or 0.00067575 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00084432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00082603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00100041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,569.65 or 0.07344780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,136.73 or 0.99872017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022117 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 918,168 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

