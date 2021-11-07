Shore Capital Reaffirms Under Review Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NXT. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($122.16) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($122.16) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NEXT to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($114.97) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,731.25 ($114.07).

LON:NXT opened at GBX 8,122 ($106.11) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,972.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,977.43. The company has a market capitalization of £10.80 billion and a PE ratio of 17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 6,020 ($78.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,484 ($110.84).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

